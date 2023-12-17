Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $803.73 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $766.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

