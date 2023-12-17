Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $766.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.69. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

