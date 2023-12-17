Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinix stock opened at $803.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

