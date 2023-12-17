Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
Shares of ESPGY stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Esprit Company Profile
