ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,472,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 8,377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,594. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
ESR Group Company Profile
