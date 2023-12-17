ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,472,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 8,377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,594. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

