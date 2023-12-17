Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $58.64 on Friday. Eurazeo has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $58.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90.
About Eurazeo
