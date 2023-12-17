Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 140,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

