Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

