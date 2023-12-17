EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley raised EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Up 2.7 %

EVER traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 999,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,759. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $403.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.