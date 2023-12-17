Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

