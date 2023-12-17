Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $105.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. Exor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.