Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.
Exor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $105.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. Exor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $105.00.
About Exor
