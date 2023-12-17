Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

EYEN stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

