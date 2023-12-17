EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Trading Down 6.6 %

EZFL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. EZFill has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 366.91% and a negative net margin of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

