Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 11,909,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

About Fabege AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.