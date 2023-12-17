FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $456.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.46. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $466.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

