Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 673,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,520. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,129.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $994.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

