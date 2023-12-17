Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fairfax India stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 25,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. Fairfax India has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.88.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

