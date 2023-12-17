Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.7 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

FANUF stock traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.57. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.51. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

