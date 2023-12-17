Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.7 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
FANUF stock traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.57. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.51. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.
About Fanuc
