Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 49,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 32.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 325.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,018,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 703,452 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,467,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999,012. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.