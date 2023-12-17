Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 49,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 32.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 325.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,018,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 703,452 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FTCH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,467,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999,012. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.02.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
