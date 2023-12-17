Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmer Bros.

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director David Pace bought 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,080.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 149,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

