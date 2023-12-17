Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $524.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

