Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Buys 200 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,434.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,727. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.