Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 4,762,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,175,924 shares in the company, valued at $112,957,649.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,096 shares of company stock worth $11,537,663. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.