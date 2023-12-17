Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,263,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,237,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,663. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.73. 4,762,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,928. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

