FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $281.29 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

