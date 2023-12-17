Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.36.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $354.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.97 and its 200-day moving average is $318.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

