FIDELIS iM LLC Buys 5,417 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 14.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

