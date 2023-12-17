FIDELIS iM LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.