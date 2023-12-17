FIDELIS iM LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

