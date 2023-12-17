Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 287.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.