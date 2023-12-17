Financial Advisors LLC Has $45.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

