Financial Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average of $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

