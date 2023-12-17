Financial Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $400,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,114.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $795.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

