Financial Analysis: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) versus Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 11.62% 13.00% 7.01% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forestar Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.44 billion 1.15 $166.90 million $3.33 9.96 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 180.70 $243.63 million $4.37 9.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forestar Group. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forestar Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forestar Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Forestar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

