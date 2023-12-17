Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Shares Up 0.4%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Finnovate Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

