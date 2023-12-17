First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at $825,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

