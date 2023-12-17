First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCAP
Institutional Trading of First Capital
First Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 6,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
