First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCAP

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 6,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.