First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.13

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.13 and traded as high as C$15.14. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 734,191 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

