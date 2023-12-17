First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,430.73 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,528.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,365.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

