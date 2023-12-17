First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.16

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $15.51. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 1,387,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.