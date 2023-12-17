First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 186,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. 165,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,016. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 149.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.