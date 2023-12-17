First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $331,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

