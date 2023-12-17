First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 833 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

