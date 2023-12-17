First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.15% of Matson worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of Matson stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Matson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
