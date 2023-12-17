First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of POOL stock opened at $392.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.06. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
