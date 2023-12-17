First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP opened at $241.98 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38. The company has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

