First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.