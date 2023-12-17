First Hawaiian Bank Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

