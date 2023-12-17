First Hawaiian Bank Has $21.96 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $508.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

