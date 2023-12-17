First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

